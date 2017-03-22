Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, held a meeting with Saudi Minister for Labour and Social Development Ali bin Nasir Al Ghafis on Wednesday in Riyadh and discussed issues related to Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia.

He appreciated cooperation of the Saudi Government in assisting Pakistani workers who had been adversely affected because of non-payment of their dues by a few companies.

Fatemi thanked the minister for the warm hospitality and stated that the Government of Pakistan was striving to further strengthen its cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in various fields for the benefit of both the people.

Further issues related to Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia and future cooperation in this sector was also discussed. The Saudi minister stated that the presence of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia was sign of the strength of bilateral relations between both countries.

He assured the SAPM of his ministry's readiness to consider other initiatives to enhance the welfare of overseas workers in the Kingdom. Both sides agreed to continue their bilateral engagement in line with the vision set by the leadership of both the countries.