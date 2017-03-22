During the hearing of the case regarding blasphemous pages on social media, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddqui remarked that if the sacrilegious content cannot be blocked then there is no need for the websites to be allowed to function in Pakistan.

“It will not make any difference if selfies and pictures of food are not shared with others,” Justice Siddiqui said.

“We will decide in the next court hearing if social media should be banned in Pakistan or not."

Furthermore, Secretary Interior told the court that there is significant development in case. “We have contacted Facebook administration, but they take two to three weeks to send a reply,” he said.

“We have arrested those involved in uploading blasphemous content but we have to work very cautiously in this case,” added the secretary.

Upon hearing this, the judge asked the secretary to tell Facebook administration that if the content is not removed their website will be banned in Pakistan.

“Give them time but take strict action, because this is a highly sensitive and ideological issue. It is our responsibility to guard the ideological frontier of Pakistan,” replied Justice Siddiqui.

The judge also remarked that he receives dozens of letters daily about this case.

“Authorities can conduct a referendum if they want and ask if social media is more important or the respect of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he said.

The court was adjourned till March 27.