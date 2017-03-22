ISLAMABAD - A judge of the Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of IHC narrating the fuss created by the protesting lawyers.

Awkward situation occurred when Justice Siddiqui declined to the office-bearers of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) who asked the court to adjourn the cases for the day as legal community was observing strike due to an FIR registered against some lawyers.

However, Justice Siddiqui refused the request saying: “Do you want to dictate me?” In response, IHCBA President Arif Chaudhry said: “It is our request.”

Then, the judge replied that I have heard your request, and you may please leave as I have to hear the cases of litigants.

Background of this story is related to a brawl between lawyers and Islamabad police on Saturday when lawyers allegedly thrashed a police official who was testifying before the court of judicial magistrate in the complaint of some lawyers who had alleged that police misbehaved with their fellow lawyer and booked his motorbike.

Islamabad police registered an FIR against the lawyers after lawyers thrashed the police official. Later, the lawyers announced to observe a strike against the registration of FIR.

On Tuesday, IHCBA lawyers tried to pull out their fellow lawyers who were sitting inside courtrooms for hearing of the cases after Justice Siddiqui turned down to call off court proceedings. After this incident, Justice Siddiqui wrote a letter to the IHC Chief Justice describing the attitude of the lawyers and terming it shameful.