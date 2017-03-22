SADIQABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is the guardian of Pakistan ideology and the only party struggling for enforcement of Sharia in the country.

JUI-F district ameer Allama Abdul Rauf stated while addressing inaugural ceremony of the party's local office here the other day.

On the occasion, he said that Pakistan came into being on the basis of Islam, adding the JUI-F will go to any extent to protect Islamic ideology of the country from the secular lobby. He said that the JUI-F is struggling for getting the public rid of feudal-based politics.

Talking about the JUI-F centennial celebrations, he said that the party has devised a strategy to celebrate its 100th anniversary in a befitting manner.

He said that the JUI-F office-bearers and workers from across the country will participate in centennial celebrations conference to be held in Peshawar in the upcoming month. He informed that JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the conference, adding Imam-e-Ka'aba will also participate in the conference.

JUI-F tehsil amir Qari Shahid Mehmood, general secretary Hafiz Saeed Mustafa, Maulana Saad and Maulana Akram also attended the ceremony.

STUDENTS AWARDED

The Punjab College Sadiqabad awarded cash prizes to its students for outstanding performance in annual intermediate examination and quiz competition.

According to the college management, Zunera Atta was awarded Rs50,000 for winning quiz competition organised by the college management. Similarly, Maryam Fatima was awarded Rs30,000 for securing 2nd position in ICS in annual intermediate examination.

On the occasion, RY Khan BISE secretary Imran Arshad showered the college management with praise for imparting students quality education and preparing them for professional life.