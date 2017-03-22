ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan has assured Pakistan that it will act against terrorists hiding along the border as the two countries aim to improve ties, official sources said.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz met Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar in London a few days earlier to discuss the deteriorating relations amid cross-border terror. The talks were hosted by Britain’s National Security Adviser Sir Mark Lyall Grant.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ordered to reopen Pak-Afghan borders for trade and the people. The borders were closed after a series of cross-border attacks targeting Pakistani military check-posts and terror strikes in different cities claimed by the Afghanistan-based militants.

Prime Minister Sharif said that recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan had been traced back to anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan. However, he said the decision to “re-open the border was being taken as closure of the border for a long time in the backdrop of religious, culture and historical ties between the two countries would not be in the interest of the people and the economy.”

In his meeting with Atmar, Aziz had said that Pakistan wanted to help Afghanistan rather than creating problems for them but expected positive response from Kabul too.

The advisor was referring to Islamabad’s numerous calls to Kabul to stop militants, hiding in Afghanistan, to target Pakistan. Kabul did little to satisfy Islamabad.

A senior official at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Afghanistan had assured both Pakistan and the United Kingdom that it will do whatever it can to stop the terror outfits. “Afghanistan also agreed to work with Pakistan against terrorism in the interest of both the countries,” added the official.

He said that the United States was also taken onboard over the Aziz-Atmar talks and Washington welcomed Pakistan’s decision to open the borders. “The US also promised to use its influence as much it can to sort out the differences between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he said.

On Tuesday, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd was also in Islamabad. She held meetings with PM Sharif and other Pakistani leaders. The issue of Afghanistan, according to the sources, was also discussed.

In an official statement, Prime Minister Sharif said that Pakistan will continue to support all initiatives for regional peace and stability. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate and support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

The United Nation, the US, the European Union and the United Kingdom all have welcomed Pakistan’s gesture to reopen the borders with Afghanistan.

Another official at the foreign ministry said the whole world was behind Pakistan in its efforts to improve ties with Afghanistan. “The UK as you know hosted our talks, the US, the UN and others are backing our goodwill gestures,” he added.

“The US has asked us to work jointly with Afghanistan. Kabul’s response is improving, we hope to continue the talks process and resolve the tension,” the official said.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan wanted Afghanistan to stop militants from using its soil against Pakistan. “We want friendly ties with Afghanistan. When we are not allowing our soil to be used against any country, we also expect them to return the favour,” he said.

Zakaria said Afghanistan should not delay action against the terrorists and their sanctuaries as terrorism was the common enemy of both the countries.

Defence analyst Dr Muhammad Khan said that the talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan were a good sign. “The two Muslim neighbours must be friends not rivals. Hopefully, the tension will be defused with the help of the world powers,” he said.

Khan said Kabul must sincerely act against the terrorists along the borders for the sake of peace in both the countries.

International relations expert Dr Huma Baqai said that Afghanistan should not play in the hands of India. “Afghanistan has to live with us. Terrorists are not the friends of either Pakistan or Afghanistan. We should cooperate with each other,” she added.