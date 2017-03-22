In his National Day message, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa has vowed to purge Pakistan of all fasaadi (miscreant) elements.

In his video message, the Army Chief stated that on March 23, 1940, we decided to make Pakistan and we did it.

“Let us pledge again that we will eliminate Fasaadi elements from our country,” said General Bajwa.

“Because this is our Pakistan.”

???????? ہم سب کا پاکستان

Let us pledge today to clean 'Our Pakistan' from fasaadis". #COAS

????????Pakistan Zindabad. pic.twitter.com/rBjgPYESIB — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 22, 2017





Pakistan is going to celebrate National Day tomorrow. Pakistani Armed forces along with contingents from Chinese Army and Turkish military are preparing for the parade and ceremony.

During the parade, Pakistan will showcase its military might and nuclear capabilities.

Chinese troops will take part in the parade while a Turkish military band will perform during the ceremony.

Last month the Army launched its latest military operation Radd-ul-Fasaad to consolidate the gains of previous military action and to ensure decisive elimination of terrorism in the country.