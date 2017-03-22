DIG motorway police N-5 north zone Abbas Ahsan informed that to provide free, safe and uninterrupted passage and to mitigate the accident ratio, a four-phase anti-encroachment drive to clear the GT road from encroachment has been launched throughout the N-5 North zone and at Murree Expressway.

The DIG said that the first two phases have been successfully accomplished.

During the 1st phase from 27 February to 05 march 2017, all types of encroachment were identified and meetings with the concerned trade unions, Municipal and local administration, lawyers/bars councils and media personal have been held.