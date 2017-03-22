ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif disclosed that in 2007 when he was in exile in Saudi Arabia, the then military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf had made several attempts to strike an underhand deal with him but he declined to enter into any sort of understanding with him.

The Prime Minister made these revelations while addressing the parliamentary party meeting of the PML-N on Tuesday. “I don’t believe in underhand deals and that is the reason with the Grace of Almighty Allah always helped me,” Prime Minister candidly said while addressing the party MPs.

Recalling the worst days of his life when they were facing subjugation under the dictatorial regime, the Premier said that even in these worst times they were not ready to leave the country but were forced into exile by Musharraf.

Then the time had changed and the same fellow (Musharraf) who had forced them into exile had made several attempts to slice some underhand deal with him in 2007 but he refused and now he (Musharraf) running away from the courts and could not return to the country.

Participants of the meeting informed The Nation that in his address Prime Minister referred to the efforts his government had taken to put the economy back on track because when they had taken over the reins of power the country’s economy was in tatters, the foreign reserves of the country was slipping down to $4 billion while the country was at the verge of economic default.

He said that the country’s economic health today was much more strong and stable as compared to the economic condition of the country when they had taken over the power in 2013, the point acknowledged by international financial institutions.

He said that load-shedding was starring in the eyes of the nation as monster in 2013 and reiterated his pledge that in 2018 load-shedding would become history as they would be coming up with surplus power generation which would be provided to the masses on cheaper rates.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the participants on financial stability and economic growth achieved by the government during last 4 years while Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq briefed on projects and performance of Pakistan Railways while citing data which demonstrated manifold increase in resources, profits, freight and passengers business since 2013.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave a briefing on energy projects. Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Asif briefed the participants on achievements of the Water & Power Ministry during the last 4 years.

The participants of the meeting reposed their full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and pledged to work for the progress and prosperity of the country under his leadership.

Without naming Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf, the Prime Minister said that those who were raising the slogans of ‘Nayya Pakistan’ had evaporated in the thin air and the real change was brought by their government by putting the country on road to progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister further asked the party MPs not to listen to the propaganda of these misleaders and vowed to pass all tests of time and would turn their dream of converting Pakistan into an economic giant a reality.

He also gave a brief view of some of the mega projects his government had accomplished and said that by culmination of the government’s mandated term they would complete most of the projects relating to the power generation, motorways and other road networks.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan’s economy witnessed a positive turnaround and is fast growing in the face of numerous challenges inherited by his government in 2013. The PM added that speedy work is underway on various projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which once completed would immensely benefit Pakistan in particular and the region in general.

The PM said that his government initiated mega energy and infrastructure projects to address the issue of power shortages and increase connectivity in Pakistan. Our government has overcome the issue of power shortages to a great extent and load-shedding will be part of history by the year 2018. We are massively investing in motorways, highways and other infrastructure projects as well. The overall law and order situation of the country; especially the situation in Karachi and Baluchistan have greatly improved during our government. Pakistan of 2017 is very different from that of 2013’, emphasised the PM. The Prime Minister said that our government has paid special attention to the development of Balochistan.

The PM said that the independent and credible financial institutions of the world have recognised that Pakistan’s economy is stabilising and is on the right path of growth. “We have ensured complete transparency in the execution of the projects and have never compromised on principles’. The dividends and benefits of these projects will reach to all parts and people of Pakistan,” he added.

The PM asked his party members to work hard for alleviating the problems of the people of their respective constituencies. Participants lauded the role of the Prime Minister in personally supervising development projects and reiterated the resolve to work together for the development of the country.

