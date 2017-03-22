ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday registered a case against Imtiaz Tajwar, Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau on charges of corruption and misuse of authority.

FIA has registered a case against Imtiaz Tajwar, former chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) after completion of investigations against him and approval of the interior ministry, a spokesperson of the ministry said. He said that FIR had been registered against Tajwar under Section 5 (2) 47 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on graft charges and misuse of authority during his stint as acting chairman NADRA.

Imtiaz Tajwar, a former bureaucrat, was elevated to the post of the deputy chairman NAB after his retirement by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

According to FIA’s probe, Tajwar misappropriated NADRA funds of wroth millions of rupees by spending these for personal purposes while misusing his powers.

The interior ministry said that Tajwar paid fee of his children, even bought sacrificial (sadqa) goats and distributed costly gifts among his relatives from NADRA accounts unlawfully.

The interior ministry had appointed Tajwar in January 2014 as acting chairman after unceremonious removal of then Chairman Tariq Malik. He was serving as additional secretary in the ministry at that time and remained on the post for almost a year.