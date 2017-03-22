ISLAMABAD - Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau has authorised complaint verification against Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaiser for allegedly collecting assets beyond his known sources of income.

The meeting, which was held in the chair of Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry at NAB Headquarters, also decided to file four references against different people for their involvement in corrupt practices. The EBM authorised the complaint verification against KP Speaker Asad Qaiser as he was accused of misusing his authority, making illegal appointments and collecting assets beyond his known sources of income.

The EBM also decided to file first corruption reference against Shahzar Shamoon, ex-secretary Land Utilisation Department, Sindh and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for illegal allotment of 530 acres state land, misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices thus causing a loss of Rs53 billion to the national exchequer.

The second corruption reference was approved by EBM against Syed Ali Raza, ex-president National Bank of Pakistan and others. The accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority and criminal breach of trust by granting and revising financing facilities in National Bank Bangladesh Branch and caused a loss of $185 million to the national exchequer in this case. The third corruption reference was approved against Ghulam Haider Jamali, eX-IG Sindh Police and others.

In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority, illegal appointment in SRP Base Hyderabad. They caused a loss of Rs500 million to the national exchequer. The fourth corruption reference was approved against Javaid Raza Bhutta, Principal Engineer PACE Islamabad. In this case, the accused person was alleged for accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The EBM further decided to authorise three investigations and the first investigation was authorised against officials of CDA and others regarding affairs of SAFA Gold Mall. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority. They caused a loss of Rs193.3 million to the national exchequer.

The second investigation was authorised against Nazar Abbass, Al-Abbass International Educational Consultants and others. The Australian High Commission lodged a formal complaint against Al-Abbas International an Educational Consultancy Firm based in Pakistan regarding cheating the students at large by defrauding them of their money through a scam and caused a loss of Rs10.20 million in this case.

NAB has also approved the third investigation against Malik M Rafiq Khar, ex-MPA, Revenue officials and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for illegal allotment of State Land and misappropriation of public property.

NAB EBM decided to authorise four inquiries and the first inquiry was authorised against management of university of the Punjab. In this case, the accused persons are alleged for misuse of authority, illegal appointments in Punjab University in violation of rules. The second inquiry was authorized against M/S Pak Rock Oil Trading Corporation (Pvt) Ltd. The matter was referred by Financial Monitoring Unit of State Bank of Pakistan under section 31-D of NAO 1999 as Suspicious Transition Report (STR).

The third inquiry was authorised against the Management of Sustainable Environment and development Foundation (SEDF), Hyderabad. The State Bank of Pakistan through Financial Monitoring Unit referred the case as Suspicious Transition Report (STR) to NAB under 31-D of NAO.

The fourth inquiry was authorised against Sultan Mehmood Hanjera, MNA and others, Tehsil Kot Addu, Muzafargarh. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for illegal allotment of land in his name at Thana Chowk Kot Addu on lease.