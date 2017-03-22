ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday stepped forward to resolve an ongoing tussle between the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the way the cricket spot fixing scandal is being probed.

There should not be an impression that FIA and PCB are at loggerheads on the process of investigations of Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot fixing case, the minister said during his informal talk with the journalists at the Punjab House.

He said that he had directed that FIA should probe the case in mutual consultations with the PCB, he added.

After FIA started recorded the statements of five cricketers in PSL spot fixing case and the ministry put their names on the no flying list, the PCB objected the way the investigations were being conducted. Its management said that it wanted to investigate the case at its own.

Nisar during his talk said that some deletions had been made in the record of the cell phone numbers of the players and this data could only be accessed with the help of foreign companies. This is the only evidence that would finalise the investigations besides the statements of the players.

Later, the interior ministry in a statement said that there should not be impression that FIA and PCB were moving poles apart in this case. “This will not only cause an embarrassment but also it will have a negative impact on the investigations of the case,” the ministry said.

Irrespective of the fact that what was the point of view of PCB, FIA had full powers to investigate cases of corruption, the ministry said adding that in spite of that, the agency had been asked to work in liaison with the PCB. In this regard, FIA will hold a meeting with PCB today in Lahore to make a joint plan of action, it said.

The ministry had placed the names of five cricketers, including Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed, Shahbaz Hasan Khan and Mohammad Irfan on Exit Control List (ECL) on the request of FIA.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in a statement said that PCB’s insistence on investigating match fixing issue at its own was absurd.

Central Secretary Information PTI Naeem ul Haq in a statement said that manipulating the issues on personal preferences and choices would perish cricket and added that Najam Sethi, the member of executive committee of PCB, must keep himself at bay if he really wanted fair investigation in this regard. While collar crimes were being investigated by experts worldwide and here in Pakistan FIA and NAB had the authority as well as the capacity to investigate and eliminate such crimes, he concluded.

PCB CHIEF WANTS BOARD TO DECIDE

ON FIXING ISSUE FIRST

Hafiz Imran from Lahore adds: PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan Tuesday said the spot fixing was a sensitive issue and the board did not want any clash with interior ministry or Federal Investigation Agency.

The former diplomat though stresses upon the need of collaboration between the institutions to tackle the corruption issue yet he emphsises that it is better if the PCB’s tribunal decides on the issue first.

However, he admitted that strain in relations with the interior ministry was not a good thing for the board. “We want to resolve the issue with the help and support of the government institutions so that the persons involved in defaming the country could reach their logical conclusion,” he added.

He also demanded of the government for introducing a law under which the persons involved in spot or match fixing should have been trialled and sentenced.

“An immediate legislation is necessary to avoid such corrupt practices in the sports in future as this menace could also affect other games as well,” he added.

Shaharyar once again claimed that PCB’s Anti Corruption Unit has strong evidence against the players involvement in the scandal and would not face any hurdle on legal front to prove their point. The PCB chief said the board acted promptly on the issue without any delay and they had sent back Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif back from Dubai after their confessions.

The PCB chief said so far five players have been named in the scandal and hoped that this number would not increase as the interrogations are still under progress.