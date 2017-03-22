KARACHI: Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, Central Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Wednesday said Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority continues is functioning with an incomplete quorum which resulted in legal and regulatory challenges in the petroleum sector. Many activities in the oil and gas sector have been suffering due to incomplete quorum in OGRA while foreign investments have stopped, he said.

He said that the overall situation is discouraging since the post of Member Gas is vacant while the slot of Member Oil has not been filled for the last one and a half year.

Ghiyas Paracha said that all the vacant posts should be filled or the existing members should be allowed to take critical decision to save the energy sector from problems.

CNG sector is facing colossal losses, dozens of CNG stations have closed down, two hundred and fifty petrol pumps have stopped operations while the appeals against the decision of different government bodies are not being heard, he added.

The leader of the CNG sector said that heavy fines were being imposed on owners of the filling stations, many of whom imported new machinery which they are not allowed to install as the issuance of new licences have been stopped resulting in uncertainty.

He said that country lacks oil storage capacity therefore some companies have established their own oil storage facilities however they are not allowed to operate; pricing of LNG and CNG awaits a decision which is hindering reduction in the price of both fuels.