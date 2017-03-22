ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has developed its own new command system and modern simulators for pilots’ training. PAF has manufactured this new command system relying solely on the local resources.

Several other milestones have also been achieved in the defence sector under Project Vision. Acting upon the policy of self-reliance in defence, PAF is achieving milestones after milestones. Modern effective command system and simulators for pilots’ training have been developed under Project Vision.

Pakistan had begun its road to self-reliance after sanctions were imposed on it in result of the nuclear capability testing. Professional engineers and IT professionals were picked to make a unit and they were told to develop their own command system.

Navy and military are also benefiting from PAF’s expertise. The use of modern simulators has helped bringing down the number of air accidents considerably.

PAF officials told media that Vision Project has achieved several milestones. They said that the day is not far when Pakistan army will be relying completely on weapons made in Pakistan.