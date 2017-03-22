Pakistan has expressed serious concern over arrest and detention of Hurriyat leaders in occupied Kashmir for preventing them from attending Pakistan Day reception at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, on Thursday, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria in a statement said these arbitrary restrictions are against the principles of democracy and freedom of movement.

The statement added that Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Shah Geelani , Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Asiya Andrabi were arrested or detained in order to prevent them from attending the Pakistan Day function.

Zakaria urged India to release the Kashmiri leaders and representatives from occupied Kashmir so that they are able to attend Pakistan Day reception.