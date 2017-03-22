ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed very close relations that are marked by commonalities on all issues of mutual interest at regional and international level.

He said this at a meeting with outgoing Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Abdullah Marzouk, who made a farewell call on him at the PM House on Tuesday.

The PM appreciated the outgoing Saudi ambassador for his efforts and contributions to further strengthen the cordial and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Nawaz said that the two Muslim states have always stood by each other in testing times and the people of Pakistan deeply value our strong bonds with the Saudi Kingdom.

He also conveyed his good wishes for the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud as well as for progress and prosperity of the people of the Kingdom.

Earlier, the Saudi ambassador called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

During the meeting, Sartaj said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed excellent ties.

The Adviser also appreciated the outstanding contribution of Ambassador Zahrani to the development of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations during his tenure in Islamabad.

“The outgoing ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude for the support and cooperation extended by the government and people of Pakistan during his stay in the country,” the statement said.