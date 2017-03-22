MULTAN - Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that the existence of Pakistan is hidden in two-nation theory as it is the only ideology that can bind the entire nation together.

He observed this while talking to a delegation of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) here at his residence on Tuesday. He added that the countries and nations take birth on some ideology and exists on the basis of the same. He lauded the role of the JuD in promotion of Ideology of Pakistan and stressed upon the government to support the JuD for promoting the ideology.

He said that the Kashmiris have been fighting for the ideology of Pakistan and existence of this country. "Peace in the region is subjected to the settlement of Kashmir dispute. I ask the so-called advocates of peace why they can't see Indian tyranny and oppression in Kashmir?" he posed a question. He demanded the world to resolve Kashmir issue on the basis of UN resolutions.

He said that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is the loudest and strongest voice in favour of Kashmiris and putting him under house arrest is a proof of the government's failure. He said that he is the first one who condemned this act of the government and would raise voice in favour of Hafiz Saeed at all platforms. He said that the JuD is the party which always gathered people at one platform to discourage sectarianism and talk for the defence of the country. He said that India failed to silence Kashmiris voice for liberation despite 70 year long occupation.

Ameer of JuD Multan Mian Sohail Ahmad and others were also present on this occasion.

PROBE AGAINST EX-MPA AUTHORISED

NAB Multan has authorised an investigation against a former MPA and Tehsil Nazim Muzaffargarh on corruption charges besides initiating an inquiry against a swindler from Kabirwala on Tuesday.

NAB sources disclosed that the investigation was authorised against ex-MPA (former Tehsil Nazim) KOT Addu Muzaffargarh Malik Muhammad Rafiq Khar on the allegations of misappropriation and illegal allotment of State Land in the names of his associates and Sons in tehsil Kot Addu.

According to details in year 2008 Malik Muhammad Rafiq Khar was Tehsil Nazim Kot Addu, when he illegally got allotment of thousands of Kanals of State Land in the names of his Sons and associates. The accused managed this illegal allotment in active connivance of Revenue Officers/Officials through bogus evacuee claims in Tehsil Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh. The officers and officials of Revenue Department Ghulam Akbar Khichi Ex EDO(R) and other Co-accused facilitated persons of the revenue department had facilitated the accused in illegal allotment of State Land i.e. 4622 Kanals.

Furthermore, illegalities are observed in transfer of 1000 Kanals of private land in Mouza Shadi Khan Munda in connivance of Revenue Officers and Officials through fraud and forgery of Official Revenue Record. Besides TDA Land was illegally allotted returned back in contravention of facts and laws.

Similarly, the NAB Multan initiated inquiry against accused Waqas Arshad for allegedly committing cheating with public at large, at Saeed Abad District Kabirwala. According to details NAB Multan received several complaints that one Waqas Arshad has committed offence of cheating public at large by collecting millions of rupees from general public in the name of investment in EFI Insurance Company, Investment in Singapore and London Stock Exchanges by. Thereafter Waqas Arshad started avoiding investors.

He was called upon to afford a hearing, however rather than appearing he adopted evasive tactics and later on refused to cooperate.