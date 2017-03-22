PARIS - A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) airhostess was taken into custody by French police for alleged shoplifting. According to reports, she was arrested with the help of CCTV footage after the air-hostess, whose identity was not revealed, stole some cosmetics from a shop in Paris. Some media outlets quoting PIA spokesperson Danyal Gilani, reported that she was taken to a police station in Paris where she remained for five hours and later released after paying fine.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 22-Mar-2017 here.
PIA airhostess arrested in Paris for shoplifting
RELATED NEWS
comments powered by Disqus