PARIS - A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) airhostess was taken into custody by French police for alleged shoplifting. According to reports, she was arrested with the help of CCTV footage after the air-hostess, whose identity was not revealed, stole some cosmetics from a shop in Paris. Some media outlets quoting PIA spokesperson Danyal Gilani, reported that she was taken to a police station in Paris where she remained for five hours and later released after paying fine.