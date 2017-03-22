ISLAMABAD - PPP-led opposition in the Senate on Tuesday staged a walkout to protest unsatisfactory reply by the government about constituting the National Finance Commission (NFC).

“The unsatisfactory reply by the Federal Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about the next NFC award shows that the government is conspiring to weaken the federation,” Leader of Opposition Aitzaz Ahsen said while announcing the walkout from the Upper House.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was responding to a calling attention notice moved by Sassui Palijo and Mukhtiar Ahmad Dhamrah regarding the continuous delay in finalisation of 9th NFC Award.

He informed the House that deliberations are continuing regarding the Award. He said that the award will be announced as soon as consensus reached.

He said the government is serious in announcing the NFC Award and steps are being taken to finalise deliberations. He said that four working groups have been formed to reach a consensus in this regard. The Senate resumed with Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani in the chair was adjourned to meet again at 11am on Wednesday.

The House is expected to take up the important legislation relating the two years’ extension in the military courts - a bill already passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday. The government after lengthy process had evolved a parliamentary consensus to extend the terms of the military courts for next two years after expiry of the Sun down clause in the first week of January 2017.

The military courts were established in late 2014 to tackle the wave of terrorism and following the terrorist acts on Army Public School Peshawar in which more than 50 people majority students were killed.