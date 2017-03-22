Islamabad - Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Tuesday chose to defend the previous government of the PPP and Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani for allegedly issuing thousands of visas to Americans without security clearance.

“You are demanding Hussain Haqqani’s trial under article 6 because he is a civilian, what about the former military ruler President Pervez Musharraf who allowed immigration and customs-free entry for the Americans”, quipped Rabbani over Senator Azam Khan Swati’s statement on an adjournment motion moved by Senators Abdul Qayum and Mohsin Aziz about Haqqani’s disclosures.

Haqqani in his article published in The Washington Post stated that he issued the visas (to the Americans) with the permission of the then (PPP) government. The Senate chairman also made observations even after Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz spoke on the issue.

“Musharraf created a ‘Spider Group’ for the free entry of Americans to Pakistan through Islamabad international airport without following the immigration and customs procedures,” Rabbani observed.

Aziz said that the issue of national security should not be politicised.

He said that usually tourist and business visas were issued in line with instructions issued by the Ministry of Interior without making a reference to Pakistan. However, visas to foreign personnel were issued with clearance from the interior ministry, concerned departments and agencies.

Aziz said that a letter was written by the then prime minister of Pakistan on July 16, 2010, empowering the Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington to issue visas to US officials without following the laid down procedure. He said that after which 50 percent more visas were issued to the US citizens. He said that the government has no objection if a parliamentary committee comprising both the Houses was formed to look into the matter.

Aziz while citing another article written by former ambassador Ashraf Jhangir Qazi, one of the members of the Abbottabad Commission, expressed his doubts over the disclosures of Haqqani.

Earlier, members from treasury and opposition benches condemned Haqqani for ‘defaming’ the country.

They said that Haqqani was known for shifting loyalties and criticised the PPP government for appointing such a shabby person as ambassador in Washington. They demanded action against Haqqani under Article 6 of the constitution.

The members belonging to the PPP were of the view that a malicious campaign to malign Asif Ali Zardari was going on under the garb of criticising Haqqani. They said that the PPP has nothing to do with the views expressed by Haqqani in his article. They demanded that the Abbottabad Commission report should be made public to know the truth behind the episode of Osama bin Laden.

Taking part in the discussion on Haqqani’s article PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said that there was no confession and no new revelation in his article.

“A hype had been deliberately created to malign and tarnish the image of former president Asif Ali Zardari. This is obvious from the very wording of the motion namely ‘facilitation of CIA agents to enter Pakistan with the approval of the leadership of the ruling party at the time’,” he said.

“I hold no brief for Haqqani, he is now an independent scholar and a researcher. He is no longer in the PPP and the party has already distanced itself from him. I also do not agree with many of his views but I cannot allow this tirade against Zardari,” said Babar.

“But if you seek to malign Zardari by using Haqqani’s or anyone else’ article then show the courage to face facts,” he said.

He said that visas were issued after following the laid down procedure and not by Zardari or Gillani. “This question must also have been addressed by the Abbottabad Commission so why not make the commission report public to resolve once and for all to how and who issued visas,” he asked.