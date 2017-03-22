DERA GHAZI KHAN - First time in the history, the Urs of Syed Ahmad Sultan commonly known as Sakhi Sarwar (RA) will be concluded on March 29, instead of April 15 because of security threats.

"The government has refused to conduct the Urs celebrations against the old tradition due to security threats," said Nazir Ahmed, one of devotees from Faisalabad.

During a visit to the shrine, Nazir said that he was a regular visitor of the shrine and had never missed it for last 40 years. He was dissatisfied over the extraordinary security arrangements in the name of threats, cleanliness and facilities. He complained of insufficient water supply due to faulty electric water coolers at the shrine and garbage in the streets.

Zulfiqar, another devotee, said that this year, they have been restricted to perform some rituals of Urs like Mehndi, distribution of sweets and charity in the compound of Darbar. Another devotee Asgher Shah pointed out that Tehsil Municipal Administration has failed to clean the town for visitors.

Talking to The Nation, Sakhi Sarwar SHO Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah said, "This year, extraordinary security arrangements have been made to protect the lives of thousands of devotees. 471 Punjab Police personnel have been deployed for Urs security and CCTVs have been installed in the shrine."

To a question, Sajjad said that security plan has been prepared by district administration. Policy personnel were following the plan as per directions, he added. He shared that no incident of theft and pickpocket and immoral activity has been reported.

Auqaf Department Zonal Administrator Syed Afzal Hussain Naqvi said that there was no ban to perform rituals regarding Urs. Naqvi said that Urs grant of Rs306,000 was being utilised on standby diesel generators and some other activities.

He further added that counting of donations is made at every week. There are four persons who hold the keys of charity boxes including a National Bank of Pakistan official, shrine manager, District Khateeb and the zonal administrator of Auqaf Department.

He said that Chanda money will be collected less as compared to last year due to less number of devotees. Rs10,7000 donations were collected on February 15, Rs91,000 on February 28, Rs591,000 on March 11 and Rs12,98,000 on March 18.

Sakhi Sarwar Assistant Commissioner Abdul Jabbar said that administration has ensured basic facilities for the devotees and extraordinary security plan has been made. Days of Urs have been reduces due to high security threats this year, he said.