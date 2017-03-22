The Senate on Wednesday passed the Pakistan Army Act amendment bill with a majority vote to revive military courts for trying terrorists.

The bill, moved by Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid, was opposed by Jamiat Ulema Islam, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Balochistan National Party.

The move came a day after the National Assembly approved amendment to the act. The proposed 28th Constitution Amendment Bill (which will become the 23rd constitutional amendment after its passage) is similar to the 21st amendment, which was enforced in 2015 to establish military courts for a period of two years.

Military courts were established and granted permission to try civilians charged with terrorism in January 2015 after a wave of terrorism including a brutal attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in December 2014, through a constitutional amendment.

The courts have been non-functional since early this year, after the expiry of two-year tenure. Under the ongoing operation against the terrorists, the government again wants to extend the tenure of army courts to try any civilian under the charges of terrorism.