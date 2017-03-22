PESHAWAR - The Sikh community of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday challenged the ongoing population census in Peshawar High Court (PHC) over the emission of separate column for Sikhism in the census form.

The writ petition was filed by Chandar Singh, Chiran Jeeth Singh Gorpal Singh and Radish through their lawyer Shahid Raza Malik. In the petition, the Sikh community showed disappointment for not having a separate column for Sikhism in the census form.

The petitioners submitted that the religion of Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Qadiani, Ahmadi, schedule casts and others have been clearly mentioned in the census form whereas the Sikh religion, which is the fourth biggest religion of Pakistan, however, has not been mentioned in the form. It was submitted that the Sikh community are also under protest across the country, after knowing that Sikh was not mentioned as religion community in the census form. It was argued that that the petitioner community has not been treaty in accordance with the law and their right secured and guaranteed under the law has been violated. It said that the emission of Sikhism from census form is violation of the constitution of Pakistan. It said that every religion is mentioned in the census form except Sikhism, which is a religion recognized all over the world. They have made federation, through Ministry of Interior Affairs, Chief Statistician through commissioner, Islamabad, and Provincial Census Commissioner as parties in the petition.