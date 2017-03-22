KHYBER AGENCY/QUETTA - Pak-Afghan borders at Torkham and Chaman were formally reopened on Tuesday for all kinds of movement following the announcement of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

The border gate was not reopened on Monday as the officials said they had not yet received the official notification to the effect. The officials said they could not act on media information though they said they knew the prime minister had ordered for reopening of the borders with immediate effect. However, on Tuesday, vehicular and pedestrian movement resumed at the border gate.

The border security official said the border was opened at 7 am and pedestrians as well as vehicles on either side of the border were allowed to cross. Hundreds of pedestrians and trucks stranded on both sides of the border were let cross the border.

As per customs superintendent Naeem Khan’s statement, 40 stranded trailers crossed the border to Afghanistan while 30 trucks including ten loaded with coal crossed in. He said the stuck vehicles parked in Peshawar and other parts of the country had not reached Torkham so far.

As many as 85 Afghan citizens had crossed the border to Afghanistan till filing of this report and 3,303 persons came into Pakistan on legal travelling documents among which 111 Pakistani nationals with original identity cards were permitted to cross into Pakistan, administration official said.

According to security officials, Khasadar would not be permitted at the zero point and instead the Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers would hold responsibilities of all security measures at the border.

Chalking out entry and exit policy at the border, the officials added that all Afghan nationals would be allowed to move to their country; however they would be let cross into Pakistan only when having legal travelling documents.

Regarding Pakistani citizens the officials maintained that passport was made compulsory for Pakistanis to move either sides of the border although those Pakistani citizens who had already been in Afghanistan could cross into their country by showing ID cards at the border.

He added that till next order, Afghan students were restricted to attend their classes in Pakistani schools located in Bacha Maina area of Torkham.

Movement of hand pushcarts at the border would be limited to curtail smuggling of vegetables, fruits, oil, flour, automobiles and other commercial goods at the crossing.

The officials further said relaxation had been granted to transport community on November 1, 2016 though the section of relaxation under which drivers with no passports and valid visas to pay Rs.2000 as fine was revoked. Therefore, transporters crossing into Pakistan without legal documents would not be let move into Pakistan and they would be sent back to Afghanistan.

The border remained closed for more than a month following a deadly wave of terrorist activities across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, as the Friendship Gate at Pak-Afghan border was unlocked, an unending chain of containers loaded with Nato supply, Pak-Afghan transit and trading goods were seen crossing the border and hundreds of passengers, among a huge strength of patients, women and aged men and children crossed the border on foot.

A vigilant surveillance was carried out on suspected passengers.

There were also reports mediamen were prevented from coverage on Friendship Gate by security forces and they were not permitted to report.