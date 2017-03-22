The traditional black and khaki uniform of Punjab Police has been changed, reported Waqt News.

The Police have been provided a new olive green uniform, which they will be wearing tomorrow onwards.

Some of the cops wore their worn their uniforms today, but officially all Punjab police officials will be in their new uniform from Pakistan Day on March 23.

The proposal for new uniform was under consideration for a while, and has finally been implemented.

Policemen have expressed their liking for the new uniforms.

The uniforms will be different in accordance with the ranks of the officers.