BUREWALA: A woman and girl died and five others got injured when a tractor-trolley and rickshaw here on Tuesday. Rescue sources said that a tractor-trolley hit a rickshaw near Gaggo Mandi here on Tuesday. Resultantly, a woman and girl died on the spot while five others sustained injuries who were rushed to hospital. The police have registered a case against the tractor-trolley driver who managed to flee the scene.–INP