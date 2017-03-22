ISLAMABAD - British Home Secretary Amber Rudd Tuesday said that the UK government would make sure that its police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) were implementing the relevant laws with regard to the cases against MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

British Home Secretary was responding to a question that there was a general perception in Pakistan that Altaf Husaain, who is wanted in different cases in Pakistan, was living in UK under the protective cover of British’s secret services and its establishment.

While addressing a joint press conference along with his Pakistani counterpart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan after holding talks with him on a host of issues, Rudd parried the question about Altaf Hussain and said: “The interior minister has conveyed his concerns to me,” she said.

Rudd said that the issue of Altaf Hussain was being reviewed seriously as well as requests for justice sent by Pakistan were also being considered. “British laws have no exemption,” she said, adding she had assured the minister that action would be taken on their requests without any discrimination. “Though I have no direct relations with the issue but I would make sure that police and CPS are implementing the relevant laws and doing the right thing,” she said. She also said that police and prosecution decisions are independent in UK.

Rudd said the “two countries would see more cooperation on extradition and mutual legal assistance to ensure there is no escape from justice in either country”.

Altaf Hussain, a British national and living in a self-imposed exile in London, is wanted in Pakistan in a number of cases, including hate crime and money laundering. Pakistan has shared evidence with UK against Hussain but no action had been taken from the other side till yet.

Chaudhry Nisar, while responding to questions, said in his meeting with the British Home Secretary it had transpired that perception about Altaf Hussain was different for UK than in Pakistan and this had become an irritant between the relations of two countries. “I don’t recall that the two countries having any serious problems and there are few roadblocks,” he said pointing towards the cases of MQM founder. He said both the countries were trying to resolve such issues while remaining within their respective systems and laws.

British Home Secretary in her remarks not only appreciated the ‘hard work’ of the interior minister but also paid tributes to the police and Pakistan’s armed forces for their efforts in improving the significant security of the country over the last two years. The hard work of the forces has brought security not only to the people of Pakistan, but also to citizens of the UK, she said.

Responding to another question whether UK had facilitated Pakistan to resolve issues especially countering terrorism between Afghanistan and Pakistan after the closure of border, she said Britain was trying to facilitate Pakistan in countering terrorism.

Rudd said during her discussion with the interior minister both sides had agreed to work together to enhance their relationship in several areas. “Both countries have worked together to tackle challenges in terrorism, extremism and organised crime, but there is more that remains to be done,” she said.

She informed reporters that the special envoy to the British Prime Minister on counter-terrorism would be visiting Pakistan shortly to expand cooperation between the two countries on counter terrorism.

Expressing hopes that Pakistan and UK would tackle organised immigration crime, Rudd said, Islamabad’s new airport would play an important role in the safe and secure movement of people between Pakistan and the UK. “We want to ensure our borders remain secure,” she added.

She said two percent population of UK had its roots in Pakistan, adding there were significant opportunities for mutual economic growth as Pakistan was a growing economy.

Earlier, Nisar said a range of issues including terrorism, immigration and organised crimes were discussed during meetings with the home secretary. An agreement on immigration has been inked besides a Memorandum of Understanding to identify areas of cooperation between Pakistan and the UK.

During talks, the two leaders have decided to hold ministerial meetings on an annual basis to discuss matters ranging from security, counter-terrorism, narcotics, immigration and organised crime and sharing f information, Nisar said. “There is understanding of each other’s viewpoint,” he said.

He appreciated role and proactive leadership of former home secretary and incumbent Prime Minister of UK Theresa May who made many visits to Pakistan. The minister said: “We are looking forward to Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan in the very future,” he said. He added Pakistan wanted legal and diplomatic solution of all hurdles in way of better relations between the two countries.

PM FOR FURTHERING TRADE TIES WITH BRITAIN

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed his resolve to further enhance relations with the UK especially in the field of trade and investment.

While talking to UK Home Secretary who called on him, he recalled his productive meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2016.

“Pakistan-UK relations are rooted in shared history and strong people-to-people contacts; underpinned by close collaboration in trade and investment, peace and security and development cooperation,” he said.

“The depth of institutionalised bilateral cooperation reflects the richness and strength of the Pak-UK relations. The presence of a large Pakistani diaspora in the UK helps to strengthen the relationship. “We would like to further enhance our existing relations with the UK, especially in the field of trade and investment,” the PM emphasised.

He said that Pakistan’s strong market of almost 200 million people, with a growing middle class, offers excellent opportunities for the British businesses and investments. “Pakistan greatly appreciates the work undertaken by the UK Department for International Development,” said the PM.

“Pakistan is committed to facilitating and supporting an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process. We will continue to support all initiatives for regional peace and stability,” Nawaz said.

