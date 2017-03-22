ISLAMABAD: The Ukrainian Ambassador, Volodymyr Lakomov has said that Ukraine is a reliable and constructive partner of Pakistan and always stood with it at international and regional level.

The ambassador said that this year we are celebrating 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"Both the countries have always been friendly and sincere, based upon mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.

"Our friendly relations have developed steadily. The high level of mutual understanding and trust between Ukraine and Pakistan in political and diplomatic sphere has been remarkable," he added.

Volodymyr Lakomov, terming Pakistan among good friends, said: "In the past 25 years, a military-technical collaboration remains one of the main pillars of the Ukrainian-Pakistani relations."

Pakistani military-industrial complex has the intention to continue collaboration with Ukraine in development of technologies and production of military goods, in particular, in the construction and service of the main battle tank of “Al-Khalid”, which is supplied to the Pakistani army and exported to other Muslim countries.

"On the current stage of development of the Ukrainian-Pakistani relations, there is an urgent need to apply the positive experience of bilateral cooperation in military-technical sphere to the civil aspects of our collaboration," he said.