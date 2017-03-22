LAHORE - Former Indus water commissioner Syed Jamaat Ali Shah has termed the meeting between Pakistan and India’s water commissioners a positive indication towards resolving the water issues between two countries.

The two-day talks, he said while talking to The Nation yesterday, had also negated the Indian propaganda about revoking the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

Indian prime minister in September made a statement that water and blood could not flow together. Following his statement, New Delhi had cancelled the annual meeting scheduled to be held in same month between Indus water commissioners of the two countries. Indian media and experts extensively propagated against Pakistan during the last several months, threatening to revoke the treaty and block Pakistan’s water from western river. However, it later agreed to resume talk and sent its 10-memeber delegation to Islamabad led by India’s commissioner PK Saxena which held meetings with Pak commissioner on Monday and Tuesday.

India agreed to address Pakistan water commissioner’s concern on one of its proposed hydel projects, Mayar, in Occupied Kashmir and also showed consent to allow inspection of other projects.

Shah said the meeting exposed India’s baseless warnings, adding the treaty itself was in favour of India, allowing it all eastern river.

But, he said, it was a high time to stop India for constructing power projects on western river in Occupied Kashmir as the schemes in violation of treaty were really harmful for Pakistan’s economy and agriculture. To do this, he suggested, the government should make efforts at high level as the things were not fully in control of Indus commissioners.

But, before initiating dialogue process on water issues with India at high level, Shah highlighted the need for completing homework. “The government must form a high level panel of experts and seek their guidance on water challenges faced by the country. Pakistan should start a dialogue process with India in light of the experts’ opinion,” he said.