SHEIKHUPURA - Dozens of people protested against a quack, blaming him for the death of a woman due to wrong treatment here in a suburban village of Narang Mandi on Tuesday.

According to the family, deceased Asghari Bibi, wife of farmer Ameen went to the clinic of a quack Aslam in the village with symptoms of fever. The quack, however, administered the patient an injection and gave some tablets. But as soon as the woman consumed the medicines, her condition deteriorated and was taken to THQ Hospital Muridke but she breathed her last on the way.

The protesters demanded the Punjab chief minister to take punitive steps for the elimination of quackery from the district. The Narang Mandi Police have registered a case against quack Aslam and started investigation.

The unbridled quackery has been mushrooming across the district, which has been cost the innocent people not only their hard-earned money but life as well. Unfortunately, the malpractice has been going on with the connivance of black sheep in the health department.

WOMAN CRUSHED TO DEATH

Meanwhile, an elder woman, identified as Munawar Bibi was crushed to death by an express train near Muridke. The victim was crossing railway track when the speeding train ran her over.