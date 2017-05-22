The United Nations (UN) expressed concerns after conducting a survey in Pakistan which revealed that 48 per cent of drug addicts here are suffering from HIV/AIDS.

The survey, involving more than 37 thousand drug addicts, was carried out in 14 cities including Karachi, Bahawalpur and Kasur on those who inject drugs in their bodies with syringes.

The UN survey report unearthed alarming facts that 24 thousand drug addicts in Karachi have been tested positive to HIV/AIDS. Furthermore, 50 per cent samples in Kasur, and 25 per cent in Bahawalpur show the same results.

According to medical experts, the disease is spreading due to the used syringes. It is worth mentioning here that there is no anti-HIV/AIDS center in any hospital of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and only one hospital in the city has AIDS treatment center.