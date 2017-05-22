Mountaineer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti on Sunday became fourth Pakistani to scale the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, reported Radio Pakistan.

Pakistani mountaineers Nazir Sabir, Hasan Sadpara and Samina Baig have conquered the world’s highest mountain before him. Another Pakistani mountaineer, Saad Mehmood, is also attempting to scale the 8,848-metre high peak.

He is an accomplished mountaineer and a past recipient of the President's Pride of Performance award and the Tamgha-i-Basalat (Medal of Good Conduct) by the government.

In the past, he has successfully summited Broad Peak (8,051 metres high) in 1985; Gasherbrum 2 (8,035m) in 1986 and Spantik Peak (7,027m) in 2012.

While talking to The Nation, before going to expedition, the retired military officer, shared the preparation details of recent expedition to Mount Everest, Abdul Jabbar told The Nation that he had this idea in mind for years and wanted to achieve this milestone, but due to a number of reasons it could not transpire and continued getting delayed.

“But last year the idea just got stuck in my mind and I decided to go for it. Hence, I started the preparation. Because it needs time to get prepared for such adventure.”

About his team, the Lt Colonel told me that he and another mountaineer from Lahore named Saad Mohamed will go on this expedition together.

“Although both of us did our preparation separately, but then we decided to go for it together,” he shared.