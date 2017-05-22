MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Presiding officers of revenue courts in this district do not attend courts regularly which, the litigants say, causes inordinate delay in disposal of the cases.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent, litigants said that the court readers, on every fixed date, would postpone the hearing, telling the litigants that presiding officer is busy disposing of some important official work. In this way, litigation lingers on over years and aggrieved party is denied justice. On the other hand, powerful and wealthy parties get their cases, especially relating to partition of joint land holding and correction of records, resolved within a day without unnecessary hearings and notice to the parties concerned. This discriminatory conduct of revenue courts adds to the litigants' problems, they said.

Litigants demanded speedy and transparent justice in their land record matters. They appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the officials' negligence at revenue courts that are, they alleged, coupled with corrupt practices. They demanded effective steps to ensure speedy disposal of revenue cases. It would be appropriate if the cases relating to revenue may be included in jurisdiction of civil courts, they suggested.