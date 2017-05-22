KASUR - The opposition members of Kasur District Council (DC) urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of non-payment of salaries to the staff at Kasur Garden and hand over the park to the district council.

Talking to media, the DC members including Mehr Muhammad Latif, Abdus Sattar, Sardar Liaqat Dogar, Mobin Ghaznavi and Sarwar Dogar said that staffers Kasur garden have been deprived of salaries for the last five months. They said that the staffers' complaints, submitted to officials concerned, and their protests in front of Deputy Commissioner's office could not get their problem resolved. It forced the staff to lock the garden and went on strike, they added.

They claimed that the opposition members highlighted the issue during a District Council meeting on May 2 which was supported by all the DC members. "At which, DC chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan wrote a letter to the administration to release the staffers' salaries and hand over Kasur Garden to the district council," they added. The administration, on the other hand, refused to hand over the garden under jurisdiction of the district council, saying it is impossible until directives from the government.

The opposition members demanded the government to release salaries of the staffers and hand over the garden district council's jurisdiction. "They will join the staffers' protest otherwise," the opposition members warned.

MAN SHOT DEAD

A man was shot dead by unidentified suspects in suburban village Mudke Dhariwal here the other day.

According to Kot Radha Kishan Police, 22-year-old Imran was at his house when two unidentified accused came and shot him dead. The police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and launched investigation.