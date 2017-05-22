SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif held an open court at PML-N House where a number of complainants sensitised the minister to the their problems here on Sunday.

He listened to the people's problems and issued orders on several applications for quick relief to the perturbed people. He said that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the masses and and would resolves these problems. He said that the policies of the PML-N government have put the country on the highway to stability.

Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt, MPAs M Ikram, Ch. Arshad Javed Warraich, Mayor Tauheed Akhtar and PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot President Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present.

LAPTOPS DISTRIBUTION: Federal Minister for Defense, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif will distribute the laptops to students during a special ceremony scheduled to be held at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot.

WEATHER: The hot weather turned pleasant after rain followed by the windstorm which lashed the entire Sialkot region. It remained dark cloudy with the thunder of the clouds. Rainwater inundated the low-lying urban and rural areas.