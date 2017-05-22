The third vessel namely ‘Darya-e-Dasht’ was formally inducted in Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Monday.

Minister for ports and shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who was chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the PMSA on induction of the vessel.

He lauded the services of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for the security of Pakistan marine borders.

Director General (DG) Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Raja Jameel Akhtar said PMSA is playing a vital role for the security of Maritime.

The Ambassador of China Sun Weidong, Consul General of China in Karachi were also present on the occasion.