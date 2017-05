The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three human traffickers, recovered visas, passports and other documents in different cities.

The FIA Gujranwala Division on public complaints conducted operations in Gujranwala and Gujrat cities.

During separate actions, the FIA arrested three human traffickers, recovered passports, visas and other documents from their possession.

The FIA seized the recovered documents and the detained human traffickers were being interrogated.