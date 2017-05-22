KAMALIA - A team comprising, district heads of different departments, inspected flood-fighting machinery during a visit to Municipal Committee office here the other day.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Faraz Munir, Deputy Director Local Government Zameerul Hassan, District Officer Civil Defence Rehan Warraich, XEN Public Health and ADCG Toba Tek Singh were part of the team.

Municipal Officer (Infrastructure) Aslam Bhatti, Councillor Haji Muhammad Zakaria Rahmani and former chairman Rai Ziaullah Khan briefed the inspection team about the readiness measures at the Kamalia Municipality. The team found the machinery to be in working order and said that water level in River Ravi is at the minimal level. However, all departments of the Punjab government are on alert due to the possible flood in the coming rainy season.