AHMEDPUR EAST - The government has ordered to appoint 20 male and female medical officers and 13 nurses in Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Ahmedpur East.

The government has also declared it one of the high performance hospitals with maximum workload, Medical Superintendent Aurangzeb Malik said while talking to newsmen in his office. He said that under the revamping plan, three additional medical superintendents, and deputy medical superintendents will be appointed in the hospital while admin officer and human resource officer have taken over charges of their offices.

To a question, Dr Aurangzeb revealed that under the directions of of Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Imran Nazir, new management structure will take its responsibilities on August 14.

He thanked Secretary Primary & Health Care Ali Jan and Minister Imran Nazir for taking keen interest in the up gradation of Tehsil Headquarters Civil Hospital Ahmedpur East. He said that interviews for the posting of doctors had completed in Lahore.