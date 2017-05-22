QUETTA - Violating border rules once again, the Iranian security forces fired five mortar shells in Chagai area of Pakistani border on Sunday.

No casualty was reported in the incident, said Taftan Assistant Commissioner Zafar Kabdani. The cross-border shelling triggered panic in the area. The mortar shells were fallen down up to one kilometre of Pakistani territory, he added.

Taftan Levies forces and border security inspected the area and submitted a detailed report to the Chagai deputy commissioner.

The district administration recorded strong agitation with Iranian authorities over infringement of border.

Last month, 10 Iranian border guards were killed by militants said to be operating from Pakistan. Iran said that Jaishal Adl militants had shot the guards with long-range guns, fired from inside Pakistan.

Later, the head of the Iranian armed forces warned Islamabad that Tehran would hit bases inside Pakistan if the government does not confront militants who carry out cross-border attacks. The situation was later resolved via dialogue and the rhetoric subsided.

Pakistan shares a 900 kilometre long porous border with Iran and the two countries had in 2014 decided to boost intelligence coordination to wipe out terrorists from the border region.

Separately, the Levies forces apprehended 82 Pakistani nationals near Pak-Iran borders, said the Levies officials. They were trying to cross into Iran illegally which was thwarted, they said.

4 militants killed in Awaran

INP adds: At least four miscreants were killed and two others were apprehended by law-enforcement agencies in Balochistan’s Awaran district on Saturday night, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the details, law-enforcement agencies carried out an intelligence based operation against miscreants in Awaran district.

As the security forces cordoned off the area, miscreants opened firing on them and in exchange of firing, four militants were killed.

LEAs destroyed the terrorist hideouts and camp in the area.

ISPR said in a statement that huge cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment were also recovered from the terrorists hideouts.

Meanwhile, security forces raided a hidden weapons depot in Quetta on Saturday which saved the provincial capital from preplanned terror attacks, according to ISPR sources.

Law-enforcement agencies received intelligence information about huge cache of weapons in Gahi Khan Chowk area of Quetta. Terrorists had hidden a variety of advanced weapons underground to use against regional peace.

Weapons and explosives were recovered from the secret hideout.

The cache includes 503 grenades, five locally made IEDs, one RPJ7, two rifles, 22 RPJ7 bullets, 18 fuse and thousands of bullets.