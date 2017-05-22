ISLAMABAD - Naib Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Mian Aslam held ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) responsible for the growing “isolation” of the country as the government had failed to appoint a full-fledge foreign minister for the past four years.

Addressing a function organised here on Sunday, Aslam, who also remained MNA from the federal capital, claimed that it was due to the indifference of Nawaz League that the country was slipping into isolation in the comity of nations.

Referring to the Indian spy case Gulbushan Jhadav, the JI naib amir said that Pakistan had to face setback at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) because the foreign office in the absence of a foreign minister could not prepare the case well nor they have projected the case at available international forums in an appropriate fashion.

Aslam said that right now the country was in serious crisis as on the one hand India was bent upon keeping the Line of Control (LoC) and working boundary hot by repeated border violations, while on the other hand the issues mainly pertaining to border issues with Afghanistan could not be effectively tackled in the absence of the foreign minister.

Similarly the growing uneasiness with Iran also needed to be looked after properly but all this could only be done by a vibrant and robust foreign policy under a full-fledge foreign minister.

Aslam said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and no power on earth could make it a secular state.

He reiterated his party’s policy to continue struggle for transforming Pakistan into a true Islamic state.

Aslam called upon the people to dethrone the ruling PML-N in the coming elections and vote for the people with impeccable character so that the country could be rid from the problems it was confronted with right now.