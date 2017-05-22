The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which was formed on the Supreme Court's orders to further probe into the Panama Leaks case, has presented its first interim report to the apex court today.

The interim report is comprise the JIT’s findings of the first 15-days of its investigation.

Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director-General Wajid Zia, who is heading the JIT, submited the interim report to the Supreme Court's Registrar Office today.

A special three-member bench, including Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan, reviewed the report findings.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also attended the session at Supreme Court.

The report was presented in a sealed envelope to three-member bench of the apex court. Justice Ejaz ordered JIT to work according to the law and if any party or institute refuse to cooperate then it should be told to the court.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary requested the court to make the report but public but was declined by the bench.

While talking to media, Fawad Chaudhary said PTI is dissapointed on rejection of this demand but party respects Supreme Court and will accept it.

"This is not case of Imran Khan rather of citizens of Pakistan as their money was stolen and taken abroad," he said.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Danyal Aziz said that PTI is using unconstitutional methods in the case now.

Minister of state for Information stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has presented record of three generations while Imran Khan is running away from same scenario.

"Imran Khan is degrading the institutions," she said.

The court was adjourned for two weeks.