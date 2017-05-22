Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the government was striving to remove the darkness of ignorance from society by promoting education sector.

Addressing the participants of laptops distribution ceremony here at Govt College for Women University (GCWU), he termed the laptop as a big weapon for students to fight against terrorism.

He stressed the need for promoting knowledge-based education and grooming of students to make the country developed and forward-looking. He said that Pakistan could never make progress without the promotion of quality education and easy access of every individual to quality education.

Khawaja Asif said that students were the future of country and the government was providing them maximum facilities, enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way.

He urged the teachers and parents to also focus on character building of students.

He also stressed for ending illiteracy at grass roots level to bring about radical changes in every sphere of life. Later, the federal minister distributed 432 laptops among students.

Earlier, in another laptops distribution ceremony, Khawaja Asif distributed 470 laptops among the brilliant students of the Govt College of Technology Sialkot.