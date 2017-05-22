The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution calling for implementation on death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadav, an Indian spy, as awarded by Military Court.

The resolution was moved by Mufti Said Janan of JUI-F and signed by Minister Shah Farman of PTI, Muhammad Ali of Jamat Islami, Syed Jafar Shah of ANP, Meraj Humayoon of QWP, Amna Sardar of PMLN and Bakht Bedar of QWP.

The resolution read as Kulbhushan Jadhav was the agent of RAW and was involved in subversive activities in Pakistan and had admitted his crimes before the interrogation team.

He was arrested by Pakistani intelligence agencies on charges of spying red-handed. Kulbhushan Jadhav was given death sentence by the court.

Therefore, this assembly demanded of the provincial government to recommend to the federal government to implement the death sentence on the Indian spy in accordance with the Pakistani laws, so that in future no country or an individual could resort to such a shameful, unforgivable and unbearable act.