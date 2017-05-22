NOORPUR THAL - The Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) condemned the brutal killings of two lawyers - Alia Shehzadi of Sheikhpura and Allah Bakhsh of Shikarpur.

Speaking to the mediamen, TBA president Malik Tahir Mehmood Ghanjira, general secretary Sheikh Feroze Hussain and other office-bearers demanded the government to arrest the culprits at the earliest and awarded them exemplary punishment.

They said that black coats are united for the protection and right of the legal fraternity and all-out efforts would be made to ensure their rights at every level.

HUMANITY SERVICE LAUDED

There is no denial that serving ailing humanity is the highest form of worship so all and sundry should discharge this noble obligation with honesty and dedication.

Assistant Commissioner Umar Farooq stated during a meeting of Patients Welfare Committee (PWC) here the other day. The AC was briefed about the PWC organisational structure and its welfare services. The PWC office-bearers also appreciated the AC for his support to make the PWC functional in Noorpur Thal.

Social Welfare Officer Shabana Ajmal, Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman Rao Muhammad Alam and TMC vice chairman Haji Allah Bakhsh also attended the meeting.