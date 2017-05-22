SIALKOT - The ancient building of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Beeni Sulehriyaan in Pasrur tehsil is in very miserable condition for the last several decades due to the government's slackness.

The BHU is the only health facility for thousands of people from surrounding 30 far-off border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The roof of the rooms, corridors and stores has already collapsed while the remaining parts of these roofs and walls have developmed cracks with the high danger of collapse any time.

The doctor and paramedics deputed there provide medical facility by putting their lives at risk as the old building could collapse at any time. The Buildings Department had already declared it as dangerous several years ago.

The government has not yet allocated even a single penny for its repairing/reconstruction since its establishment several decades ago. Local social expressed grave concern over the critical condition. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure early repairing/reconstruction of the BHU building.

MEETING: Federal Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir will address a meeting of the Sialkot exporters at Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) today. He will discuss the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot business community.

Contract killer

gets death penalty

The court has awarded death sentence to convict Zahid, a contract killer, for killing landlord Akhtar Ali in village Chhawni Sulehriyaan-Sialkot on July 25, 2016.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Pasrur Muhammad Nadeem Ansari also awarded life imprisonment to victim Akhtar Ali's wife Fehmeeda Bibi and her brother-in-law Waqas Ali in the murder case.

On the other side, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested notorious human traffickers Ashraf, Tariq, Amjad and Nadeem Saghar in Sialkot and Daska. The accused would send people abroad especially to the European countries illegally after getting big amounts from them. The FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.