QUETTA - Member National Assembly and senior deputy chairman Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Abdul Rahim Mandokhail was laid to rest at a graveyard of Omza Mersenzai Zhob on Sunday. He was 81.

A large number of people from all walks of life attend his funeral. Mandokhail passed away on Saturday night after short illness. Those who attended the funeral included PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Afghan Consulate Waheedullah Momand, provincial ministers, MPAs, ANP Provincial President Asghar Khan Achakzai and a large number of people at Irfan Kasi Stadium, Zhob.

Afghanistan President Dr Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Afghan Ambassador in Pakistan Dr Zakhilwal and Afghanistan Minister for Border and Tribal Affairs Dr Abdul Ghafoor Lewal expressed grief over the sad demise.

While JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned Mehmood Khan Achakzai and condoled with him over the death of Mandokhail.

PML-Q Provincial President Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, JUI-F leader Maulana Allah Dad Kakar paid tribute to late Mandokhail for his services. Mehmood Khan Achakzai appealed all political, religious parties and tribal elites to forge unity to deal with challenges confronting the Pashtoon-Afghan nation.

He was elected as member National Assembly from NA-260 (Quetta-cum-Chagai) in 2013 general elections on PkMAP platform.