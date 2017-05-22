BAHAWALNAGAR - The municipal committees of Faqirwali and Mandi Sadiq Ganj, in defiance of the district administration's directives, have refused to set up and supervise Sasta Ramazan bazaars in the tehsils.

Deputy Commissioner Azhar Hayat had directed the municipal committees to make arrangements to set up seven Ramazan bazaars at tehsil level but the two aforesaid MCs refused to follow the instructions.

On the other side, the Bahawalnagar deputy commissioner has written to the Punjab chief secretary, stating that arrangements for Sasta Ramazan bazaars in Bahawalnagar, Donga Bonga, Haroonabad, Minchinabad, Chishtian and Fort Abbas will be made by the respective municipal committees while two of the MCs have refused to follow the instructions. However, Punjab chief secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed called meeting of all the deputy commissioners on the issue.

After the restoration of the local government system, Ramazan bazaars are not being arranged and supervised by the two local governments. The current situation has made the issue of setting up bazaars at the two tehsils disputed thus the governments be issued clear instruction in this regard, local people said.

The deputy commissioner said that the government would also set up these two Ramazan bazaars and as per the vision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, every possible relief for the poor and needy will be provided in the holy month of Ramazan. Security arrangements have already been finalised, he added.