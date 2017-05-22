Renowned Parapsychologist, Hypnotherapist and spiritual healer Dr Ayesha Ali on Sunday said that around 80 million Pakistanis are suffering from physiological, neurotic disorders and facing spiritual, physical, mental and emotional illness all over the country.

Pakistan has a burgeoning youth population, almost 60 per cent of total population, who are not getting equal opportunities of education employment and lacking a life style according to the international standards causing distress and anxiety among them.

Dr Ayesha was addressing a press conference at the NPC in Islamabad on Sunday.

She announced, “We would be inaugurating the first Mental Health Institute and Treatment Centre (MHITC) of Pakistan in scenic “Nathiagali” district Abbottabad (KP) on May 22, 2017 to provide facilities of psychological and mental health to the people of the region.