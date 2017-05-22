Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chief Dr Farooq Sattar and senior leader Amir Khan have filed applications in Sindh High Court (SHC) for protective bails today.

MQM-P chief finally approached the court against charges of facilitating inflammatory speeches, rebellion and other illegal activities. Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan reached SHC early morning, and filed applications for protective bails.

Dr Farooq Sattar is fugitive in thirty cases, and Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has declared him most wanted in fifteen of them. Likewise, Amir Khan is facing four cases.

Talking to media, Farooq Sattar said all these cases are political and accusations are false. He asked government to review the charges. Farooq Sattar also said that it is better to die with respect than to live with the blame of treason.