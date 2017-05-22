Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Ali Haider Zaidi called Musarrat Ahmed Zeb a lunatic.

Earlier, PTI MPA Mussarat Ahmed Zeb said that Malala’s attack was a staged drama. Zeb also alleged that people who gave medical treatment to Malala were given plots by the government later on.

Ali Haider Zaidi said on Twitter that she has nothing to do with PTI,

This lunatic has nothing to do with @PTIofficial https://t.co/Jsn2xwHlJM — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) May 21, 2017





Malala was shot by TTP in Swat when she was returning from her school. She was taken to CMH from where she was sent to London for further medical treatment.

After the attack, TTP spokesperson Ehsan Ullah Ehsan also accepted the responsibility of the attack, saying that Malala was a ‘Western minded girl’.